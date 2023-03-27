Assam: 2 Fraudsters Arrested For Duping Man With Forged Land Documents

The Bureau of Investigation Economic Offences (BIEO) on Monday arrested two fraudsters for duping a person with forged land documents in the state.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahil Hussain and Enamul Hussain.

As per reports, one Sharifuddin was duped by two fraudsters.

Earlier, in the month of February, the Guwahati Police had arrested three fraudsters including a woman for allegedly looting money from people.

The arrested persons were identified as Nikita Tiyari of Rehabari, Jyotisman Lahkar of Geetanagar and Rajesh Mandal hailing from Nagaland.

The three accused have been apprehended from Guwahati’s Odalbakra locality.

As per allegations leveled against the three persons, they had been looting many people since a long period of time.

Nikita has been kept at the Women Police Station Pan Bazaar and the two accused youths are under the custody of the Bhangagarh Police.

Nikita was reportedly involved in a mobile theft case which was registered at the Paltan Bazaar Police Station. She had been looting huge sums of money from people by posing as an employee of Real Estate Business.