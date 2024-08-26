Crime Branch Intensifies Probe into Trio Accused of Using CM’s OSD’s Name

The Crime Branch has launched a comprehensive investigation into the origins of a pistol allegedly used by Kaustav Baruah, the accused fraudster involved in a massive scam and threatening victims.
Kaustav, along with his mother and wife, is accused of orchestrating a large-scale fraud, reportedly swindling approximately Rs 1 crore from several individuals by promising jobs and contracts.
They allegedly gained the trust of victims by fraudulently using the name of Hemanta Choudhury, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Assam.
Accusations against Kaustav Baruah include not only financial deception but also intimidation. It has been alleged that when the victims demanded the return of their money, Kaustav brandished a pistol and issued death threats to silence them.
On Sunday, Kaustav was arrested in Sivasagar, while his wife, Jupitara Baruah, was apprehended in Biswanath. Both were brought to the Crime Branch in Guwahati for further interrogation. Despite the allegations, Kaustav denied the possession of a pistol when questioned on camera by the local reporters, insisting that the allegations were false.
Kaustav also claimed to be a doctor, denying widespread rumours that he was the personal doctor of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He labeled the accusations as a “conspiracy” against him, asserting that all charges were fabricated.
Meanwhile, Jupitara Baruah pointed fingers at her mother-in-law, Putuli Deka, accusing her of plotting a conspiracy against her. Jupitra claimed that Putuli had misused her SIM card, framing her in the ongoing investigation.
As the probe continues, the Crime Branch is focusing on uncovering the source of the pistol and verifying the allegations of fraud, threats, and conspiracy that surround Kaustav Baruah and his family.
The case has attracted significant attention as more victims come forward, demanding justice and the recovery of their defrauded money.