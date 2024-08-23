Woman Arrested for Scamming People Using Assam CM's OSD's Name

A woman has been arrested for deceiving individuals by falsely claiming to be associated with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s OSD, Hemanta Choudhury.
The woman identified as Putuli Deka allegedly swindled lakhs of rupees from 25-30 people, telling them that the OSD’s wife was seriously ill and money was urgently needed for her treatment.
In a deceitful twist, the woman also claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was searching for Hemanta Choudhury and that he was hiding from the agency. She further promised that the OSD would provide jobs to those who contributed financially.
The scam came to light when a victim, suspicious of the woman’s claims, confronted her near Guwahati’s Navagraha. Following this, the woman was handed over to the Crime Branch, which has since arrested her.
Putuli Deka, who works in the irrigation department, allegedly owned several flats in Guwahati. The victim has also claimed that the woman resides in a rented house used for criminal activities.
The woman is further accused of involving her son, Kaustav Baruah, and daughter-in-law, Jupitara Saikia Baruah, in the fraud. Both are currently absconding.
The Crime Branch is actively searching for Deka’s son and daughter-in-law, who are alleged to have played significant roles in the fraud.
Kaustav Baruah, who falsely posed as the Chief Minister’s personal doctor, is accused of being a notorious goon and a drug addict. Victims have levelled explosive allegations against him, including threats made with a weapon.
Both Kaustav and Jupitara are alleged to have been deeply involved in the scam, deceiving individuals by offering non-existent jobs in the health department.
Deka’s daughter-in-law, Jupitara Baruah, allegedly contributed to the fraud by using a photo of OSD Hemanta Choudhury on WhatsApp to lure victims. Kaustav is said to have posed as the OSD during phone conversations, using Jupitara’s mobile to facilitate the deception.
The ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the full extent of the fraud and bring all involved parties to justice.