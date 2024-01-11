Crime Branch Raids Four Revenue Circle Offices in Kamrup
The Guwahati Police on Thursday conducted extensive raids at four revenue circle offices in Kamrup district of Assam, reports emerged.
According to preliminary reports, officials of the Crime Branch launched search drives at the four circle officers after getting inputs on the processing of fake land documents.
The four circle offices are Azara, Chandrapur, Dispur and Guwahati, sources added. Separate teams of the Crime Branch launched the operations at the locations throughout the day.
Reports further emerged that over hundred complaints have been lodged at several police stations regarding the registration of counterfeit land documents.
In lieu to this, two sub-registrars are still under police custody. Earlier arrested sub-registrar Ranjit Choudhury who was under the custody of Basistha Police for nine days was taken under custody of the Crime Branch.
On the other hand, another sub-registrar named Niharendra Thousen is under the custody of Geetanagar Police, reports said.