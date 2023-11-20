Crime Branch Rescues 6-Year-Old Boy From Kidnappers In Guwahati

The Crime Branch of Guwahati Police has effectively rescued a 6-year-old boy from the clutches of his kidnappers in the city, a day after his family had reported the incident.
The matter came to light on Monday morning. According to the parents of the child, the miscreants used a motorcycle without a number plate, in order to prevent identification and abducted the minor boy by luring him with a toy.
The incident was reported from Kanaklata Path in the Sijubari locality which comes under the Hatigaon Police Station.
A prompt investigation was initiated, and the officers were also anticipating a ransom call from the kidnappers. Fortunately, that did not happen.
The child is undergoing rehabilitation, and more information is being awaited regarding the details of the rescue operation.