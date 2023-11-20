Guwahati: 6-Year-Old Kidnapped By Bike-Borne Miscreants

A family reached the Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati to lodge a complaint after their child was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified miscreants.
The incident came to light on Monday morning. According to the parents of the child, the miscreants used a motorcycle without a number plate, in order to prevent identification.
The complaint mentioned that the child was six-year-old. The parents said that their child was lured with a toy by the miscreants who then fled with the kid from the spot.
The matter was reported from Kanaklata Path in the Sijubari locality which comes under the Hatigaon Police Station.
Meanwhile, officials said that an investigation in connection with the matter has been launched and they will soon apprehend the accused. It remains to be seen as to how many people were behind the kidnapping of the child.
In the meantime, officials are expecting a call demanding ransom from the kidnappers. Further details are awaited.