Guwahati Crime Branch Seize Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 36 Lakhs

Carrying out an operation in the city, Guwahati Crime Branch seized a huge quantity of gold biscuits from the Fancy Bazar area on Wednesday afternoon.
The crime branch arrested three smugglers in connection with the seizure on spot while they were supplying the gold to a shop.
As per initial information, the smugglers bought the gold biscuits to hand it over to a shop at A.B.Z Complex in the Lakhtokia area, sources informed.
The market value of the seized gold biscuits is suspected to be around Rs. 36 lakhs.
The crime branch, after seizing the huge quantity of gold biscuits, is still continuing their operation in the city.
A few days back, a man hailing from Rajasthan was arrested with gold biscuits at Guwahati Railway Station. The accused gold smuggler was identified as Revti Raman Soni, hailing from Bikaner in Rajasthan.
Acting on specific information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an operation an apprehended the accused in possession of gold biscuits weighing around one kilogram.