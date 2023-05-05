Man Held With Gold Biscuits at Guwahati Railway Station

Acting on specific information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an operation an apprehended the accused in possession of gold biscuits weighing around one kilogram.

Soni was nabbed from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express train that was stationed there, sources informed.

The estimated market value of the seized gold is said to be in lakhs.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Recently, Garchuk Police along with Special Operations Group (SOG) seized a consignment of fake gold items in Guwahati.

A joint operation was carried out at Boragaon during which as many as six boat-shaped gold bullions were seized. Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The fake gold items were being smuggled in from Lakhimpur to Guwahati. Based on specific information police identified and nabbed Babul Hussain for smuggling the fake gold items.

Later on, he was questioned by the police on the matter when he revealed the name of another person involved in the smuggling of gold. Based on his confession, police managed to detain Manoj Das.

While Hussain was carrying five fake gold boats, police found another one from the possession of Das.

During the interrogation, the culprits revealed that they had plans to smuggle the fake gold items to other states outside Assam.