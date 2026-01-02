Crime Down, Convictions Up: Guwahati Police Posts Major Gains in 2025

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate recorded significant breakthroughs in crime control, investigation efficiency and public safety in 2025, with official data revealing a sharp decline in overall crime, improved conviction rates and substantial recovery of stolen property and narcotics.

According to crime statistics released by the Commissionerate, a total of 5,786 cases were registered in 2025, markedly lower than 7,412 cases in 2024 and 9,393 cases in 2023, highlighting a sustained downward trend in criminal activity across the city.

Massive Reduction in Pendency

One of the most notable achievements has been the drastic reduction in pending cases. While the Guwahati Police had 35,396 pending cases at the beginning of 2021, more than 32,000 cases have been disposed of within four years, bringing pendency down to just 2,882 cases by the end of 2025.

The charge-sheet filing rate also saw a major improvement, rising to 68.34% in 2025, compared to 42.56% in 2024 and 19.13% in 2023, reflecting sharper investigations and stronger prosecution.

Conviction Rate Sees Sharp Rise

The Commissionerate also reported a significant improvement in convictions. The overall conviction rate increased from a mere 4% in 2021 to 28.5% in 2025. Under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the conviction rate stands at an impressive 86.08%.

Officials noted that Assam has emerged as a national frontrunner in implementing the new criminal laws, a factor contributing to faster trials and stronger case outcomes.

Property Crimes Drop Significantly

Crimes against property witnessed a substantial decline, with 1,854 cases registered in 2025, compared to 2,804 cases in 2024 and 3,752 cases in 2023. Enhanced night patrolling and swift action based on intelligence inputs were cited as key reasons behind the reduction.

During the year, 2,118 persons were arrested in connection with property-related offences, and the recovery of stolen items improved considerably.

Vehicle Theft Nearly Halved

Vehicle theft cases dropped sharply to 553 incidents in 2025, down from 1,118 cases in 2024 and 1,032 cases in 2023. Police arrested 239 accused and recovered 267 stolen vehicles.

The vehicle recovery rate climbed to 48.2%, a significant jump from 34.8% in 2024 and 18.99% in 2023.

Mobile Theft: High Recovery, High Arrests

In mobile theft cases, police registered 203 incidents in 2025. All 203 accused persons were arrested, and 1,159 mobile phones were recovered—reflecting intensified surveillance and targeted crackdowns on theft networks.

Strong Push Against Drug Trafficking

The Guwahati Police continued its aggressive fight against narcotics. In 2025, 406 NDPS cases were registered and 555 individuals were arrested. Seizures during the year included:

11.919 kg of heroin

529.301 kg of ganja

9,865 bottles of NDPS syrup

34,918 NDPS tablets

The total estimated market value of the seized contraband stands at ₹28.86 crore, officials said.

Cyber Crime: Money Recovered, Awareness Increased

The Cyber Police Station at Panbazar, set up in 2023, played a crucial role in tackling online fraud. In 2025, police recovered ₹6.28 crore from cyber fraud cases and successfully returned the amount to victims’ bank accounts.

During the year, 18 cybercrime cases were registered, and 1,784 enquiries were completed, alongside regular cyber awareness programmes.

Fewer Accidents, Accident-Free Year-End

Traffic management also showed improvement. A total of 1,026 road accidents were reported in 2025, down from 1,218 accidents in 2024. Notably, no road accident was reported on December 31, despite multiple large-scale events across the city.

Authorities credited effective traffic planning and public cooperation for the smooth flow of vehicles.

Heavy Fine Collection

The Guwahati Police collected ₹50.21 crore in fines during the year, underscoring stricter enforcement of traffic and civic regulations.

Overall, officials said the 2025 figures reflect a more responsive, data-driven and enforcement-focused policing approach, strengthening public confidence and enhancing safety across Guwahati.