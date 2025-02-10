Crocodile Catfish Raises Alarm in Guwahati’s Bahini River: A Growing Ecological Threat?

A potentially harmful species of fish has been caught by local residents in the Bahini River, located in the Basistha locality of Guwahati.

The fish is suspected to be a Crocodile Catfish, an invasive species believed to threaten the local aquatic ecosystem.

Reports indicate that this fish species prey on smaller fish and larvae of other river species, disrupting the natural balance and contributing to the depletion of native fish populations.

Local experts suggest that the Bahini River now harbours a significant number of these invasive fish.

The State Fishery Department has collected samples of the fish for further analysis, in an effort to understand the full extent of the impact on the river’s ecosystem.

This discovery follows previous incidents across Assam, where similar species were found in other rivers, raising concerns about the growing presence of such invasive species in the region.

