Assam: Hundreds Defy Fishing Ban in Kaziranga Amid Magh Bihu Celebrations

Amid the celebrations of Magh Bihu, a large group of individuals, numbering in hundreds, engaged in community fishing at Kalmukh Beel in the Kohora forest area of Assam's Kaziranga National Park, defying a fishing ban and violating Section 163 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Despite being monitored by both forest and police officials, the group carried out illegal fishing activities in the protected wetland, showing disregard for laws that aim to preserve the area’s unique biodiversity.

Notably, such breaches of environmental regulations are not uncommon during festival seasons, when cultural practices often collide with conservation efforts.

Earlier on January 10, the Assam Government issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), to curb illegal community fishing and unauthorized entry into Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve during the Magh Bihu celebrations.

The order, issued by Shivani Jerngal, Co-District Commissioner of Bokakhat, followed concerns raised by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

The move comes in response to growing incidents where large groups, citing traditional practices, have ventured into Kaziranga’s protected wetlands, rivers, and beels. These activities have disturbed the park's fragile ecosystem and violated Sections 27 and 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which makes such violations cognizable and non-bailable offenses.

Illegal fishing and unauthorized entry undermine the sanctity of Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and threaten its ecological balance. Additionally, the large crowds associated with community fishing often cause traffic congestion along National Highway 715 and could potentially lead to law and order issues.

The order specifically prohibits unauthorized access to Kaziranga National Park and community fishing in its beels, rivers, and wetlands. However, exemptions are allowed for police personnel, forest officials, government employees on duty, and security staff. The order is effective immediately and has been passed ex-parte due to the urgency of the matter. Violators will face legal consequences under Section 223 of the BNSS, 2023.

For those aggrieved by the order, an appeal can be submitted to the Co-District Commissioner for possible modifications or exemptions. The SDIPRO, Bokakhat, has been tasked with ensuring wide dissemination of the order through print and electronic media.

