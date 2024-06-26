CRPF Jawan Murder: Guwahati Police Contact CWC For Children's Custody, Probe On

In an update to the shocking murder case reported from Kahilipara in Guwahati, the police have now contacted the child welfare committee (CWC) to take over custody of the couple's two children.
This comes after a CRPF Jawan was strangulated by his wife and her lover inside a locked room in Guwahati's Kahilipara after they were caught. The police arrested the wife and the lover for the murder and took the statements of their two sons, who apparently witnessed the incident.
According to reports today, the couple, Ditumoni Haloi and Hiramoni were married 14 years ago. Moreover, Ditumoni was friends with Arup Das, who has been identified as the partner with whom his wife committed infidelity.
Das used to frequently visit the couple at their rented space in Kahilipara. Some time about five years ago, the relationship between him and Hiramoni started to grow strong. The duo entered into an extra-marital relationship which has continued for about the last two years.
Meanwhile, the police recovered the stole and a blanket, allegedly used to commit the murder and sent it for forensic tests for further details into the matter.
Reports on Tuesday claimed that the husband, a CRPF jawan, was mostly posted in neighbouring state of Manipur. He belonged to Tihu town in Assam and lived with his wife and their two children on rent at the Adarshapur area of Kahilipara in Guwahati.
On Monday (June 24), Ditumoni reportedly returned home on a leave to find Hiramoni with her lover. The encounter proved fatal for him in the end.
After being caught, the wife conspired with her lover to kill the husband. They reportedly locked the room, overpowered and strangulated him leaving him dead, according to the statements of the two children recorded by the police.
The couple's two sons narrated before the police about how their father was killed. According to their statement, their mother and her partner together committed the crime. Moreover, the duo used a bath towel to strangulate him and when he was unresponsive, they took the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the children said.