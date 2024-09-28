Post-Election Brawl at Gauhati University Leaves Several Wounded

The injured students have been identified as:

1. Sankar Saha (22, M) from Jalukbari sustained a laceration on his right greater toe. His condition was stabilized with a BP of 120/80 and SPO2 of 96%.

2. Kankan Jyoti Mahanta (26, M) from Jalukbari suffered a facial laceration of 4x1x0.5 cm. He was managed by the surgery unit at GMCH but left against medical advice.

3. Barana Jyoti Das (20, M) from Jalukbari sustained a laceration on his left eyelid. He was brought to GMCH by attendants.

4. Rabin Das (24, M) from Jalukbari suffered an upper eyelid laceration on his right eye due to physical assault. He received initial treatment at a local pharmacy before being referred to GMCH.

5. Mrityunjoy Deka (20, M) from Jalukbari sustained an upper eyelid laceration on his right eye. He was discharged from GMCH after receiving treatment.

6. Miomay Deka (20, M) from Jalukbari suffered a left knee injury. He was brought to GMCH by attendants.

7. Abhijit Kalita (22, M) from Jalukbari sustained swelling in the frontal region of his head. He was brought to GMCH by attendants.

8. Pallab Patim Hazarika (24, M) suffered a laceration on his right leg measuring 3x1x0.5 cm. He was treated at GMCH.

9. Manash Gogoi (23, M) from Jalukbari sustained an abrasion on his left upper quadrant. He was managed by the surgery unit at GMCH and discharged with medications.