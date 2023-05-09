CWC Appoints Miguel Das as Support Person for Guwahati Child Abuse Victims

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday appointed child rights activists Miguel Das Queah as Support Person for the victims in the Guwahati abuse case.
Miguel who had been vocal in the child abuse case since the locals lodged a complaint against a renowned doctor couple will remain in charge for legal assistance for the minor victims until they are rehabilitated.
CWC has appointed him as support person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, sources said.
It may be noted that on the day when the incident came to light, Miguel Das through a post on Facebook informed that from a long time he was receiving complaints about the doctor couple who regularly tied their adopted daughter on their terrace in the blaring summer heat.
After receiving the complaints, he said that he had requested the witnesses to file a complaint however, no one was willing to come forward as they were scared because the doctor couple used to threaten them.
The doctor couple Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Datta, a renowned psychiatrist, has been arrested along with their caretaker for abusing their two adopted children both physically and sexually.
Several charges have been pressed against them under the POSCO act following the medical reports of burnt marks found on the intimate areas of both the victims.