Cyclist Dies After Being Hit by Dumper on New Saraighat Bridge

In a tragic road accident, a cyclist lost his life after being hit by a dumper truck on the New Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

In another tragic incident, a high-speed bike collided head-on with a dumper truck on the service road near Radisson Blu Hotel, resulting in the death of the biker. The accident involved a motorcycle bearing registration number AS07J1927, which was travelling from Khanapara towards Jalukbari when it was struck by the dumper truck moving in the opposite direction.

The horrific accident took place right in front of the hotel. Jalukbari Traffic Police promptly arrived at the scene, and the deceased was immediately transported to GMCH for further procedures.