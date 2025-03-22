Elderly Man Dies After Jumping Off Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati

In a tragic incident, an elderly man allegedly died after jumping off the old Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to police reports, the individual abandoned a tempo bearing registration number AS01HC 4419 in the middle of the bridge before making the fatal leap into the Brahmaputra river. Suspecting suicide, authorities launched an immediate search operation to trace the individual.

Later, the police recovered the man's body and sent it to the GMCH for further procedures. His identity is yet to be ascertained.