'Dandiya' And 'Garba' Dance in Guwahati Take Navratri Festivities To A Crescendo

Project Chairman Binay Didwania said the event is Organised as a fund raising event by Rotary Club of Guwahati Smart City in aid of various social activities for needy and underprivileged people which we did throughout the year. For this noble cause Rotaract Club of Rongali Guwahati, Maheswari Yuva Sangh and Aura Entertainment along with other NGOs are giving their full support to make this event a grand success. Apart from NGOs we are getting full cooperation from the District Administration, Guwahati Police, Media and other Government departments and Agencies.