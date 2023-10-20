'Dandiya' And 'Garba' Dance in Guwahati Take Navratri Festivities To A Crescendo

It is time to dress up and take the dance floor. Dandiya and Garba performances — the traditional dance forms from Gujarat performed during the nine-day Navratri festival — are being organised by NGO Rotary Club of Guwahati Smart City at Sonaram field in Guwahati this weekend till October 24.
Many Bollywood celebrities will perform during the six days long Garba Utsav organised by NGO Rotary Club of Guwahati Smart City.
Project Convenor Ravi Agarwalla said many renowned Bollywood artists, Popular Band and Playback singers are performing at Sonaram Field during this Navratri. He further said ‘SUBHARAM’ The Band, Playback Singer Priya Bhattacharya, Sahaj Ghosal, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Web Series actress Aayushi Jaiswal, actor Ashraf Saifi already gave their high voltage performances. In the coming days Bollywood actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnarjee etc. will be going to rock Guwahatian.
Project Chairman Binay Didwania said the event is Organised as a fund raising event by Rotary Club of Guwahati Smart City in aid of various social activities for needy and underprivileged people which we did throughout the year. For this noble cause Rotaract Club of Rongali Guwahati, Maheswari Yuva Sangh and Aura Entertainment along with other NGOs are giving their full support to make this event a grand success. Apart from NGOs we are getting full cooperation from the District Administration, Guwahati Police, Media and other Government departments and Agencies.
Speaking at the event, Ravi Agarwalla said, “We are overwhelmed with the response that you have been giving us, which makes us more excited to bring bigger Dandiya Raas for you. So, what are you waiting for? The dandiya sticks are waiting for their beautiful and handsome dancers on the dance floor.”