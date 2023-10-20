Mehboob Ali Appointed as President of Assam Trinamool Youth Congress

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Mehboob Ali said, “I am grateful to the party and state president Ripun Bora for selecting me as the president of Assam Trinamool Youth Congress. As of now, my sole agenda will be to work for the betterment of the Assam Trinamool Youth Congress. I urge youths of other parties apart from I.N.D.I.A bloc to join us.”