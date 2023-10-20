Mehboob Ali Appointed as President of Assam Trinamool Youth Congress

On being approved by the All India Trinamool Congress, Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora appointed Mehboob Ali as president of Assam Trinamool Youth Congress on Friday.
As per a party notification, Ali has been directed to take over charge immediately and to re-constitute the state committee of Assam Trinamool Youth Congress at the earliest.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Mehboob Ali said, “I am grateful to the party and state president Ripun Bora for selecting me as the president of Assam Trinamool Youth Congress. As of now, my sole agenda will be to work for the betterment of the Assam Trinamool Youth Congress. I urge youths of other parties apart from I.N.D.I.A bloc to join us.”
It may be mentioned that Ali was previously elected as the Vice president of the Youth Congress Assam in the year 2018. Later, in the year 2021, Ali joined Assam Trinamool Youth Congress as state general secretary.