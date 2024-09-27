Minor Girl Arrested For Killing Mother In Guwahati's Chachal

Dispur police acted to distress calls arresting a minor girl for murdering her mother in Guwahati on Friday evening. The accused, a tennis player, was caught after killing her 40-year-old mother Manju Devi.
The incident reportedly occurred at an apartment in Block A of Purnima Mansion in Guwahati's Chachal area at around 7:30 pm. The accused allegedly hit her mother with a mortar pastle causing her death. The family, comprising three members—the accused, her mother, and her father, Deep Chand Prasad, a tennis coach—lived together in the flat.
The event unfolded when an argument broke out between accused and her mother after her father left for his tennis coaching duties in the evening. As the altercation escalated, she allegedly attacked her mother with a mortar pestle, repeatedly striking her until she succumbed to her injuries.
Following the incident, Dispur Police swiftly arrested the accused, who is now in custody as the investigation continues.