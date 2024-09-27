Guwahati News

Minor Girl Arrested For Killing Mother In Guwahati's Chachal

The event unfolded when an argument between the accused and her mother broke out after her father left for his tennis coaching duties in the evening. As the altercation escalated, she allegedly attacked her mother with a mortar pestle, repeatedly striking her until she succumbed to her injuries.
A daughter was arrested after killing her mother in Guwahati
A daughter was arrested after killing her mother in Guwahati
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Dispur police acted to distress calls arresting a minor girl for murdering her mother in Guwahati on Friday evening. The accused, a tennis player, was caught after killing her 40-year-old mother Manju Devi.

The incident reportedly occurred at an apartment in Block A of Purnima Mansion in Guwahati's Chachal area at around 7:30 pm. The accused allegedly hit her mother with a mortar pastle causing her death. The family, comprising three members—the accused, her mother, and her father, Deep Chand Prasad, a tennis coach—lived together in the flat.

The event unfolded when an argument broke out between accused and her mother after her father left for his tennis coaching duties in the evening. As the altercation escalated, she allegedly attacked her mother with a mortar pestle, repeatedly striking her until she succumbed to her injuries.

Following the incident, Dispur Police swiftly arrested the accused, who is now in custody as the investigation continues.

A daughter was arrested after killing her mother in Guwahati
Guwahati: 4 Arrested In Hatigaon Businessman's Murder
Guwahati
Murder

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/daughter-arrested-for-killing-mother-in-guwahatis-chachal
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com