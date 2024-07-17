Guwahati: 4 Arrested In Hatigaon Businessman's Murder

Four suspects involved in the killing of a Hatigaon-based businessman were arrested by the police in Guwahati, as per reports on Wednesday.
Officials said that the businessman, identified as Syed Ali, was murdered over a business-related dispute. This comes after it emerged that the deceased was into bigamy, according to his landlord. Initially, this was linked to the motive behind the murder.
Ali was found murdered at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Saturday morning.
Pursuing the case, the police arrested the four suspects from different parts of Guwahati. They are being interrogated as of now, the officials said. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul Amin, Nazrul Haque, Mojamil Haque and Ajijur Ali, all residents of Assam's Dhubri.
Earlier, it was suspected that Ali was murdered by two of his friends who had visited his rented house at Sundarban Nagar on Friday (July 12) night. Both of them were traceless since the body was found.
Sources informed that Ali had been residing at the rented house for the last two months with his family. At the time of the crime, Ali was alone as his family had gone to their hometown for summer vacations.
A special team of Police including DCP, ADCP, and ACP arrived at Guwahati's Hatigaon to oversee the investigation into the case on Saturday.
The case took a turn when the deceased's landlord revealed about his bigamy. According to Syed's landlord, he lived with his first wife in Sundarban Nagar in Hatigaon, Guwahati. His second wife resides in the Housefed locality of Hatigaon.
A few days before the Eid al-Adha, the second wife came to the rented house in Sundarban Nagar, leading to a dispute between the two wives. The altercation reportedly escalated, with the second wife physically assaulting the first wife, the landlord said.