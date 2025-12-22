Day 22 of Protest: Around 3,000 108 Ambulance Workers Stand Valiant ToTheir Demands

Nearly 3,000 employees joined the ongoing protest organized by the 108 Mrityunjay Workers’ Association on Monday, intensifying their demands for better working conditions and job security.

Advertisment

The protest, now in its 22nd day, seeks the regularisation of jobs, job security up to the age of 60, and revised salaries in line with current standards. Workers are also demanding financial support for families of deceased employees, including Rs 40 per day compensation for workers who die on duty, and assistance with bank loans for housing and other needs.

Despite instructions from GVK to resume duties, employees continued their demonstration at the protest site. The protest featured symbolic actions, including half-naked demonstrations and mass head-shaving, to underline their grievances.

Notably, around 1,500 workers who previously participated in protests had been dismissed by the management, yet the movement has gained momentum, highlighting the persistent labour unrest. The association’s activities continue to be driven largely by contract and temporary workers, showing strong solidarity among the workforce.

GVK had communicated through the media that some employees were expected to return to duty, but the workers, along with their families, instead escalated the protest, maintaining pressure on management for their long-pending demands.

Also Read: 20-Day Protest : 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Press Govt for Rights, Regularization, and Proper Compensation