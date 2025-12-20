20-Day Protest : 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Press Govt for Rights, Regularization, and Proper Compensation

The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association has been staging a peaceful protest for over 20 days, expressing deep frustration at the continued inaction by the Government of Assam, the Chief Minister, and the Labour Department.

At a press conference held today, the association voiced strong resentment over the authorities’ silence despite repeated representations.

Speaking at the press briefing, Association Advisor Lakhikanta Roy highlighted that despite formally and verbally informing the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Labour Department, and other concerned authorities, no concrete measures have been taken, except for a few verbal assurances.

Since its inception, the 108 Emergency Service has been a lifeline, saving countless lives and acting as a critical pillar of Assam’s public health emergency system.

However, employees claim they are being denied basic rights including job security, lawful wages, and other benefits accorded to emergency service personnel.

The association raised serious concerns about continued labour law violations, questioning why the employer company has faced no scrutiny or accountability despite repeated complaints.

They warned that such prolonged neglect not only violates workers’ rights but also threatens the morale and stability of Assam’s emergency healthcare system.

Key Demands of the Association:

Regularization of Employment: Nearly 3,000 employees seek direct government employment to ensure job security and dignity, rather than working under private contractors. Provision of a Decent Wage: Workers currently earn Rs. 13,000–14,000 per month, considered insufficient. They demand wages in line with “highly skilled workers” or fair wages reflecting the nature and risk of their duties. Full Overtime Pay: Employees working 12-hour shifts are being underpaid for overtime. Immediate payment of full lawful overtime for EMTs, Pilots, and EROs is demanded. Annual Bonus: Employees have been denied lawful annual bonuses. The association calls for a proper system ensuring regular bonus payments. Specification of Wage Levels in Tenders: New tenders should reflect minimum wages for highly skilled workers or fair wages, rather than minimum wages for skilled workers, and these wages should be additional to current salaries. Inclusion in Government Welfare Schemes: All 108 employees should be included in schemes like Apon Ghar, Seuji Ghar, and bank loan facilities to ensure housing and financial security.

Representatives from the Land Rights Joint Struggle Committee, including Pranab D., Bidisha Barman, and Subrata Talukdar, attended the press conference to express solidarity with the ongoing struggle.

The association concluded by stressing that continued neglect of frontline emergency workers is unacceptable. “If the government truly values the lives saved by the 108 service, it must also value the lives and rights of those who run it,” the association said, urging immediate dialogue and action.

