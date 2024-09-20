Daylight Robbery in Guwahati's Athgaon: E-Rickshaw Driver Looted at Gunpoint

In a brazen daylight robbery, two miscreants looted cash and a mobile phone from an e-rickshaw driver in Guwahati's Athgaon area on Friday morning.
According to reports, the two men boarded the e-rickshaw near a hotel, posing as passengers, but soon after disembarking, they brandished a pistol to threaten the driver.
The victim recounted the harrowing incident, stating, "Two people boarded from near a hotel, and when they got off, they pointed a pistol at me, looted my money and phone, and demanded my e-rickshaw. When I called for help, they fired a blank shot and escaped."
The robbers not only stole the driver’s cash and mobile phone but also attempted to seize the e-rickshaw.
However, as local residents began to gather at the scene, the culprits fired a shot into the air to create panic before fleeing.
Panbazar police promptly arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation to apprehend the suspects.
While no injuries were reported, local police are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the culprits.