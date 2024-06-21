Guwahati Robbery Twist: CCTV Footage Challenges Victim's Story, Prompts Arrest

In a dramatic development in Guwahati's Chabipul Bilpar area, two bike-borne miscreants allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint, snatching Rs 3 lakh from him in broad daylight on Friday. The victim, identified as Anup Roy an employee at Amsoi Tea Estate for the past 10 years, reportedly withdrew the money from Axis Bank’s Ulubari branch moments before the incident unfolded.
In response to the robbery, Paltan Bazar police launched an investigation. However, a surprising turn occurred after CCTV footage contradicted Roy's initial report. The footage revealed that Roy did not have a bag during the incident, raising questions about the veracity of his claims.
Subsequently, following the CCTV revelation, police detained Anup Roy and initiated further inquiries into the case. Additionally, another associate was detained, and police successfully recovered the allegedly stolen bag from a stationery shop in the Bishnupur area of the city, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.
Notably, the Deputy Commissioner of Police will reach the Paltan Bazar police station after some time.
Furthermore, investigations have revealed that the bike bearing registration AS01Y3002 was used to take the money from the bank.