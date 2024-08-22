DB Stock Broking Scam: Cops Carry Out Massive Op At Guwahati Office

Earlier today, an FIR was filed against the parents of Dipankar Barman, the man accused of orchestrating the entire fraud. Of the thousands of people affected by the scam, as many as 137 people decided to file an FIR against Sabin Barman (father) and Dipali Talukdar Barman (mother). The complaint mentioned that Dipankar's sister was also in the knowhow of the entire scam.