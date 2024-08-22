DB Stock Broking Scam: Cops Carry Out Massive Op At Guwahati Office

A massive police operation was undertaken at the Bora Service office of DB Stock Broking, an investment firm in the midst of a massive financial fraud, on Thursday. The operation, led by Paltan Bazar Police, included various high-level officials.
The police had the company's chief of accounts, Jintu Kalita with them during the operation and confiscated two bags and several computers. Both bags are thought to contain cash.
Earlier today, an FIR was filed against the parents of Dipankar Barman, the man accused of orchestrating the entire fraud. Of the thousands of people affected by the scam, as many as 137 people decided to file an FIR against Sabin Barman (father) and Dipali Talukdar Barman (mother). The complaint mentioned that Dipankar's sister was also in the knowhow of the entire scam.
Meanwhile, Paltan Bazar Police is interrogating as many as 13 employees of the firm DB Stock Broking in connection with the scam.