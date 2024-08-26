DB Stock Broking Scam: Dipankar’s Black Scorpio Found Abandoned at Guwahati Club

In a major breakthrough, Dipankar Barman's black Scorpio, connected to the DB Stock Broking scam, was recovered by investors at Guwahati Club on Sunday night.
According to the victims of investment fraud, the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01EL 5855, had been reportedly abandoned near Oja Hyundai for the last two days.
While the police had not identified the car, investors managed to locate it and subsequently informed authorities. The vehicle has now been moved to Paltan Bazar police station.
Questions have arisen regarding how Barman's car, which has been untraceable since Sunday, was found on a busy road in Guwahati.
It may be mentioned that the black Scorpio had previously been a key focus in the DB Stock Broking scam investigation, with police issuing a lookout notice for the vehicle, which they believe Dipankar Barman used to flee.
Police are yet to arrest Dipankar Barman in connection with the ongoing DB Stock Broking scam investigation.