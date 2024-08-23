DB Stock Broking Scam: Lookout Issued For Car Accused Used To Escape

A black 'Scorpio' car is now at the centre of the investigation in the DB Stock Broking scam. The police have issued a lookout for the car, which accused Dipankar Barman is believed to have fled in.
Dipankar Barman, the Director of DB Stock Broking, a firm that invested in stock markets and real estate on behalf of thousands of clients, is absconding since the matter surfaced.
After a probe was launched based on several FIRs against him and his family members, the police now suspect him to have taken the black Scorpio car with registration AS 01 EL 5855 to escape and go into hiding.
Meanwhile, Dipankar's lover Monalisa Das, who was questioned by the police in connection with the matter, said that her life changed after meeting the accused. Earlier, her mother ran a small tea shack in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar, where Monalisa has now purchased a flat.
The stock broking firm, which was established in 2018, ran without any issues till 2022. The company operated with 20 employees and clients were getting timely returns on their investments. However, problems started to emerge after 2022.
As per sources, the daily transactions of Dipankar Barman and DB Stock Broking ran into crores. The employees also started living expensive lives. Parties were being frequently organized in luxurious hotels, mostly to lure more investors.
Notably, investors are staring at huge financial losses after the Guwahati-based stock broking firm suddenly closed operations. People who invested through the firm, gathered outside its Bora Service office to protest on Tuesday.
The company allegedly used to invest the client's money through Angel One, a popular platform used to invest in the market. They lured customers promising double returns on their investments. Apart from Guwahati, they have offices across the country.
After investors vandalised Dipankar's parents' residence, several complaints were filed against him and his family members. A massive raid was conducted at his Guwahati office on Thursday during which the police seized two bags and several computers. The company's employees, and everyone else in the knowhow of the matter, are being questioned by the police.
The stock broking firm, which abruptly ceased operations, is reported to have defrauded investors of approximately Rs 7,000 crore.