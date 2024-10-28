DB Stock Scam: Goa Court Grants 3-Day Transit Remand to Dipankar Barman

The Pernem court in Goa has granted a three-day transit remand to Dipankar Barman, the owner of DB Stock and a key figure in a major online trading scam. Barman was apprehended by Guwahati Police in Goa on Sunday.
Earlier today, Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah provided updates on the ongoing investigation, which has led to multiple arrests linked to the case. "So far, we have arrested five individuals, including Barman's father, mother, his girlfriend and her sister, as well as his professional chartered accountant," the Commissioner stated during a press briefing.
Barah explained that the city police utilized technical methods to track Barman's whereabouts to Goa, resulting in a two-week manhunt. “Dipankar refrained from using social media since August 21 and frequently changed locations, making him difficult to trace,” he noted. "However, we developed leads on transactions he made in Goa from Assam."
The operation to apprehend Barman was led by ACP Amit Mahato, along with two sub-inspectors and one constable, and took place on Sunday evening near Arambol Beach, approximately 70-80 km from Panaji. "During the search operation, we seized over ₹27 lakhs in cash, his passport, and jewelry," Barah added.
With the initial case against Barman transferred to the CBI, the police have filed a new case (374/24) against him at the Paltan Bazar police station. Barman has been isolated in a homestay away from Panaji and has now been presented before the Pernem court for transit remand to Guwahati.