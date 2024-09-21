DB Stock Scam: Guwahati Police Arrest 3, Including Parents of Deepankar Barman

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the DB Stock Consultancy scam, Guwahati Police arrested three individuals including parents of the prime accused, Deepankar Barman, who remains absconding.
The arrested individuals are:
Chabin Barman (67), father of the main accused
Resident of Flat No: 4C, Abhiguna Residency, Gotanagar, Guwahati
Deepali Talukdar (63), mother of the main accused
Resident of Flat No: 4C, Abhiguna Residency, Gotanagar, Guwahati
Mukesh Agarwal (40), Chartered Accountant and financial planner for DB Stock Consultancy
Resident of H. No-6A, Nripen Bora Path, Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati
A case registered at Paltan Bazar Police Station, Case No. 288/2024, under Sections 316(5), 318(4), and 3(5) of the BNS, along with Section 21 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.
The arrests followed an analysis of incriminating materials recovered during searches at Deepankar Barman’s residence.
Investigators discovered that Chabin Barman and Deepali Talukdar had used funds collected through unregulated deposits to acquire several immovable properties and financial assets, some in their own names. This evidence led to their immediate detention.
Additionally, Mukesh Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant for DB Stock Consultancy, was arrested for his active involvement in managing the financial operations of the company. He was responsible for bookkeeping, audits, and other key financial aspects under Deepankar Barman’s direction.
Guwahati Police are currently tracing the flow of funds obtained through these unregulated deposits. Notices have been issued to other family members of Deepankar Barman, requiring them to appear for questioning on Monday.
The investigation is being carried out with assistance from specialized Central agencies to fully uncover the scale of the scam and those involved.
The case remains under investigation, with police working diligently to bring all those connected to the fraud to justice.