DCP Imposes Section-144 Restrictions to Protect Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary

The DCP in a prohibitory order said, “Such venture is absolutely illegal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which will also cause irreparable as well as irretrievable damage to the Eco System of the Sanctuary as presented by the Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, Guwahati. Thus, it is necessary to take preventive measures to protect the Wild Life and Eco System of the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary.”