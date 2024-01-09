DCP Imposes Section-144 Restrictions to Protect Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Guwahati Police District imposes restrictions on the assembly of more than five persons in and around the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary for community fishing under Section- 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.
This comes after the Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, Guwahati took up the matter to the DCP West Police District informing that some people from villages around and adjoining Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary such as Keotpara, Mikipara, Paspara, Azara, Teteliya in tandem with people from various fringe parts of Guwahati City are likely to venture out to organize community fishing.
The DCP in a prohibitory order said, “Such venture is absolutely illegal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which will also cause irreparable as well as irretrievable damage to the Eco System of the Sanctuary as presented by the Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, Guwahati. Thus, it is necessary to take preventive measures to protect the Wild Life and Eco System of the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary.”
The order shall remain in force from January 5 to 31, 2024.
Executive Magistrate on duty, Forest officials on duty and Police personnel on duty are exempted from this order.
Any person aggrieved by this order is, however, at liberty to appear before me for filling written objection, if any, for cancellation/modification of the order, the order stated.