Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Sivasagar Amidst Potential Law & Order Disruption

The district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Sivasagar district. The Act will be in effect for 60 days or until further orders are issued by the administration, the notification reads.
As per the notification, the prohibitory orders have been imposed fearing disruption of the law and order situation in the said district of Assam.
On the directions of the Additional District Magistrate, the order went into effect immediately.
As per the directions, forming of an assembly of five or more people at public places have been prohibited during this period.
Holding of meeting and demonstrations, rallies, taking out processions or shouting any slogan on any road, public places creating swahid bedies, wall writing, printing slogans are prohibited.
Collection and subscription in any manner or from any persons, business establishments, office or intimidation of any person are barred.
Movement of two wheelers with pillion riders on any roads, streets, bye-lane, passage, thoroughfare village paths, tracks within the district are being prohibited. However, in respect of persons above 60 years of age, children below 12 years, women, all officers, employee of state/central govt, and police personnel on duty are exempted from the purview of the order.
Meanwhile, Night curfew has been imposed from DUSK to DAWN (6 pm to 6 am) in the 5 km belt of Assam side bordering Nagaland and thereby prohibiting movement of any person/group of persons any vehicular traffic in the area.
However, magistrate, security personnel of Army/CRPF/Police and Civil Officials deployed on duty are exempted from the purview of the prohibitory order.
Persons found violating the orders shall be punishable under provisions of section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).