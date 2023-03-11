Three Held With 1.3 Kg Heroin Along Assam-Mizoram Border

In yet another major haul, Assam police on Friday seized a whopping 1.3 kg of heroin from a vehicle in Karimganj district along the Assam-Mizoram border.

Three persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.

According to police, the vehicle was coming from Mizoram's side and police intercepted the vehicle at the Kontekchera area under Bazaricherra police station.

"Last night at around 10:30 pm, we received information that a vehicle is coming from Mizoram's side carrying drugs. Accordingly, we set up Naka to check on the route and intercepted a vehicle. During the search, we found 100 soap cases of drugs containing 1.300 kg from the secret chambers of the vehicle. We have apprehended three persons,” said Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district.

He further informed that the vehicle was coming from Champhai of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in this regard.

Further investigation is underway.

Recently, the Sonai Police on Tuesday seized a large consignment of drugs from Kachudaram village in Cachar district.

As many as 152 boxes of soap containing heroin has been seized by the Sonai Police.

According to sources, the heroin weighed about half a Kilogram. The market value of the junk is estimated at crores of rupees.

Though the legal authorities managed to seize the entire consignment, they couldn’t get hold of the smugglers.

The smugglers fled the scene even before the police got there as they got the information about the raid.