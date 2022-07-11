Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Resign, Says PM

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he is resigning from his post amid mounting pressure from protestors.

The President informed that he will be resigning as previously announced, said the Prime Minister’s media unit, according to Colombo Gazette.

Earlier, on Saturday, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in a press conference announced that the President will resign from his post on July 13.

Rajapaksa's resignation comes after thousands of people stormed into the President's House in Fort on Saturday.

Even Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also announced to step down from their posts amid the ongoing protests. However, the protesters who have occupied the residences of the President and Prime Minister have cleared that they will continue to occupy their houses until they resign from their posts, a ANI report said.

The dramatic visuals came from PM's official residence where they were seen playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises and preparing food for dinner.

The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days.

