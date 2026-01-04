Deepor Beel Comes Alive with Traditional Fishing Festival

The historic Deepor Beel in Azara came alive on Sunday with the traditional ‘Bil Mara’ festival, held just before the Assamese festival of Uruka. Locals and fishermen gathered in large numbers to celebrate this age-old tradition of fishing in the beel.

Over 300 boats took to the waters, with nearly a thousand fishermen participating in the event. The festival, celebrated annually by the communities living along the beel, is not just a cultural event but also a vital source of livelihood for local fishermen.

Preparations for the festival began weeks in advance, with fishermen repairing boats, preparing nets, and organising fishing gear. This year, the beel saw a bountiful catch of around 2.5 quintals of fish, including species like Rohu, Bhakua, and Catla.

Traditionally, the fish caught are sold in local markets, often without exact weighing, and the festival has reportedly led to a rise in fish prices this season. Hundreds of locals lined the banks of the beel, buying fish directly from the fishermen.

