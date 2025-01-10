Asian Water Bird Census 2025 Records 12,245 Birds Across 105 Species at Deepor Beel

The Asian Water Bird Census 2025 held at Deepor Beel, Assam's only Ramsar site, on January 9, recorded an impressive 12,245 birds from 105 species. The census, organized by the Guwahati Wildlife Division, used the Visual Encounter Survey methodology for documenting the avifauna of this vital wetland ecosystem.

Advertisment

The event saw active participation from bird experts, student volunteers, members of various NGOs, and forest officials of the Assam Forest Department. Renowned ornithologist and Retired officer, Dr. Anwaruddin Choudhury, also took part in the exercise, contributing his expertise.

P. Monica Kishore, Divisional Forest Officer of Guwahati Wildlife Division, expressed her gratitude to all the volunteers for their dedication in helping document the diverse birdlife of Deepor Beel, emphasizing its importance as a critical habitat for various bird species.

This year’s census highlighted the remarkable biodiversity of Deepor Beel, underscoring the region’s significance as an ecological hotspot.

Also Read: Guwahati: Wild Elephant Kills Man in Deepor Beel