Dejected Over India's World Cup Final Loss, Guwahati Youth Passes Away

India's loss in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 to Australia was a painful one to take for everyone including the team, players and fans. However, a shocking aftermath of the disappointing loss has transpired in Guwahati.
Following India's loss at the hands of a dominant Australia side, a youth from Guwahati passed away suspectedly as he could not handle the pain. However, mystery shrouds the sudden and shocking incident reported from the Birubari locality of the city.
Identified as Mrinal Majumdar, aged 20 years old, the Guwahati youth shockingly passed away after India's heartbreaking loss. Surely, over a billion Indians felt the pain of the loss, but nothing as shocking as this was reported.
According to the information received, the youth did not take the loss well. The parents of the deceased youth said that he did not eat well at all after the match ended. He also cried profusely and
Having gone to bed on an empty stomach, he also could not sleep throughout the night as the parents heard rumblings from his room. They could understand that he was not able to sleep.
After he did not wake up till late today morning, the family members barged through the door of his room to find him unconscious. He was immediately rushed to Hayat Hospital, however, doctors there declared him dead soon after.
Later on the body was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.
Originally from Khagrabari village in the Baksa district of Assam, the family was living in Guwahati due to his father's job, who worked as a clerk at NEF Law College.
The deceased Mrinal Majumdar was the only child of the family, it has come to the fore.
It remains unclear as to what caused his death and further details in connection with the matter are awaited.