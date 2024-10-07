Delhi to Guwahati IndiGo Flight Delayed; Crew Absence Spark Passengers Uproar

Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time, who was on board along with his team following the Conclave 2024 event held in Delhi on October 5 and 6, confirmed the delay. "We boarded the flight at around 4:32 PM, and it was supposed to depart at 5:20 PM. However, due to the absence of cabin crew members, the flight has been delayed by 1 hour 16 minutes. We are uncertain when it will take off," Saikia stated.