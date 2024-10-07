Delhi to Guwahati IndiGo Flight Delayed; Crew Absence Spark Passengers Uproar

Passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 2095 from Delhi to Guwahati faced significant delays on October 7, 2024, due to the absence of cabin crew members. The flight, originally scheduled to take off at 5:20 PM, has been delayed, causing frustration among passengers.
Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time, who was on board along with his team following the Conclave 2024 event held in Delhi on October 5 and 6, confirmed the delay. "We boarded the flight at around 4:32 PM, and it was supposed to depart at 5:20 PM. However, due to the absence of cabin crew members, the flight has been delayed by 1 hour 16 minutes. We are uncertain when it will take off," Saikia stated.
The delay led to chaos inside the aircraft, with several passengers reportedly engaging in verbal arguments with the pilot.