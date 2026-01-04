DEO Clarifies Media Reports on Electoral Roll Discrepancies in New Guwahati Seat

The District Election Officer (DEO) of Kamrup Metropolitan on Saturday issued a clarification regarding media reports on alleged discrepancies in the electoral roll of the 35–New Guwahati Assembly constituency, stating that the issues had already been identified and corrective action is underway as per established procedures.

Advertisment

According to the DEO, discrepancies relating to two families were found in the draft electoral roll of Polling Station No. 1, Rabindra Bhawan (Right Wing). These were detected by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) during the house-to-house survey conducted as part of the pre-revision exercise and were duly recorded in Statement–1 before the draft roll was published.

The DEO said that since the claims and objections period is currently in progress, necessary corrections are being processed by the BLO in accordance with Election Commission guidelines. The revised entries will be reflected in the final electoral roll to be published on February 10, 2026.

Voters have been advised to report any discrepancies to the concerned BLO, Electoral Registration Officer, or through the ECINET portal. Complaints may also be lodged via the Voter Helpline Number 1950, the DEO said, adding that all grievances are verified at the field level before corrective action is taken.

To further strengthen grievance redressal and voter awareness, the election office has planned to hold gaon sabhas and ward meetings across the Kamrup Metropolitan district on January 10 and 11, 2026, providing voters an opportunity to raise concerns directly.

Reiterating its commitment to a transparent, accurate, and error-free electoral roll, the District Election Officer urged voters to actively participate in the ongoing revision process.

Also Read: “Is Assam Remembered Only During Elections?” Congress Spokesperson Questions Modi