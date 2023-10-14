Dept Of Business Administration, GU Celebrates 45th Anniversary

The Department of Business Administration at Gauhati University celebrated a monumental 45 years of excellence in 2023 and is eagerly anticipating its grand 50th-year milestone in 2028. To commemorate this remarkable journey, the department hosted the inaugural All Northeast B-School Meet on October 13th and 14th, 2023.
This historic event, themed "Leadership Odyssey," brought together the best and brightest minds from prestigious business schools across the North-Eastern region. Named Euphemos, the event was centred around nurturing a spirit of innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship among the future business leaders.
The two-day (2) event will feature a diverse array of engaging competitions, including QuizzoMania (a Quiz competition), AdQuake (Ad Making) and more. These competitions not only tested the participants' skills but also encouraged creativity and teamwork.
The opening ceremony, held on October 13th, 2023, at the Phanidhar Datta Hall in the University Campus, was graced by eminent personalities:
Pratap Jyoti Handique, Vice-Chancellor, Gauhati University; PVSLN Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director, NEDFI: Ashok Kr. Das, Director, OIL India; Kajal Saikia, Chief General Manager, HR, Legal, IOCL; Amrit Pal Singh, Dean, Department of Commerce, Gauhati University
Students from esteemed institutions such as Nagaland University, NEHU, USTM, Royal Global University, Assam Women University, and more enthusiastically participated in various competitions, including quizzes, fashion shows, and other business-related events.
On October 14th, several exciting events were lined up, culminating in a vibrant cultural evening for the students. The All Northeast B-School Meet proved to be a platform where knowledge, talent, and creativity converged, leaving an indelible mark on the journey towards producing future leaders in the business arena.
A cultural rally on the occasion was held yesterday in the University campus, while Nalaayak Band from Delhi is all set to perform tonight.