Designers of INIFD Guwahati Selected to Showcase Design at Lakmé Fashion Week

Guwahati INIFD design students Ms. Riddhi Agarwal and Ms. Samanta Limbu (2nd Runner up) was highly applauded and appreciated for presenting their creative design concepts to the eminent jury members at the virtual event ‘The Design Festival: Season 9’ for the selection to showcase at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI - India’s premier fashion and lifestyle event.
The design concept for selection, for both Fashion and Interior Design - ‘CRAFT TO FASHION’ uses cultures of two different places in the world, one being India and the second being any other part of the world.
Keeping in mind the theme, Fashion Design students had to design a Collection whereas Interior Design students had to design a set or a ramp for the show. Jury members judged the presentation on the basis of thought process, design aesthetics, theme compatibility and sustainability.
The students were judged by Eminent personalities like KRITI TULA - Apparel Designer & Design Manager, FIRDAUS VARIAVA - Vice Chairman at Bharat Floorings & Tiles, NEERAJ GABA - Creative Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker & Image Consultant, SHEFALEE VASUDEV - Editor-in-Chief of The Voice of Fashion, AMAN VERMA - Bollywood Actor and Celebrity Host
Bollywood Stars Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, and Gauahar Khan previously graced the ramp as showstoppers at 'INIFD Launchpad' show during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, wearing the creations designed by the winners of 'The Design Festival.'
October 2023 will witness the crowning moment for the Talented Winners of “The Design Festival”. The Selected Fashion Design students will exclusively showcase their collections at the prestigious INIFD Launchpad event during Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI.