INIFD Guwahati Introduces NSDC-Empowered Degree and Diploma Programs

INIFD Guwahati, the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design, marked a historic moment with the grand launch of Medhavi Skills University and NSDC-empowered Degree and Diploma Programs.
This momentous event brought together esteemed guests and industry experts, signalling a transformative phase in design education and skill development.
Distinguished personalities, including INIFD Global CEO Mr Anil Khosla, Bollywood Actor & Celebrity Host Mr Aman Verma , Assamese Celebrity Bikram Rajkhowa, graced the occasion.
Under the New Education Policy (NEP2020), these innovative programs in Fashion and Interior Design will be offered, combining the academic excellence of Medhavi Skills University with the skill-building prowess of the world's largest network of design institutes, INIFD.
The collaboration aims to empower students with creative arts and skills, making them employable in the rapidly growing design industry. All degrees, diplomas, and certificates will be authenticated by Skill India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).
Mr Anil Khosla(CEO INIFD) expressed his belief that these courses will strengthen the fundamentals of degree and diploma students and provide them with practical exposure.
The practical training offered will enhance their creativity, decision-making abilities, and employment prospects, ultimately granting them UGC-approved degrees of B.VOC, M.VOC, and B.Des, in line with the New Education Policy. He acknowledged the exceptional design skills of the students and inspired their creativity. He enthusiastically embraced the celebratory atmosphere and added excitement to the event through lively dancing and enjoyment.
Mr Aman Verma (Bollywood Actor & Celebrity Host) highlighted the growing demand for skilled professionals in the design sector. He stressed the importance of equipping young INIFDians with specialized skills that align with the requirements of the talent market. The curated courses have been designed to be domain-specific and are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCrF).
Speaking at the event, Chinki Agarwal Centre Director, emphasized INIFD's commitment to preparing students for professional excellence by fostering creativity through a career-oriented approach and a global perspective.
INIFD Guwahati, a centre of excellence, provides specialized training and exceptional opportunities to students, nurturing their expertise in the field of design. With its exceptional curriculum and industry-oriented approach, INIFD has successfully fostered numerous design professionals over the years. The institute remains committed to providing practical exposure and opportunities for students to showcase their talent on global platforms.
With over 28 glorious years of legacy, Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) continues to revolutionize design education in the country. With a futuristic vision, strategic collaborations, and a steadfast commitment to research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, INIFD remains at the forefront of the rapidly changing dynamics of the design world.