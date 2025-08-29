Devajit Saikia Defends Rs 28.95 Cr GST Evasion Accused, Stuns Legal Fraternity

Advocate General of Assam Devajit Lon Saikia has reportedly sought bail for a businessman who was recently arrested in a Rs 28.95 crore GST evasion case, raising eyebrows within the legal fraternity.

The move has reportedly caused a stir and surprise among fellow advocates. Also, strong objections have been raised by the GST department’s legal team in court.

During proceedings, the GST department’s advocates questioned how an Advocate General could represent an accused in such a high-profile case.

As per sources, the case pertains to an arrested businessman named Gaurav Agarwala, who is facing allegations of evading GST amounting to Rs 29 crore. Despite the controversy, Advocate General Saikia maintained that there is no legal restriction preventing a senior lawyer from appearing on behalf of an accused, asserting his professional right to provide legal representation.

