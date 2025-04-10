What Devajit Lon Saikia Says On Gauhati HC's Direction?

Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia has issued a clarification regarding the facts about legal proceedings involving him. There was a directive from the Gauhati High Court that cases where Saikia is involved shouldn't be listed before the bench of Justice Suman Shyam.

Taking to platform 'X', Saikia addressed reports suggesting that the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court had directed that cases related to him should not be listed before the bench of Justice Suman Shyam. Refuting such claims, he provided a sequence of events from April 7 and 8, 2025, to clear any misinterpretation.

Saikia also referred to a letter he had written to the Registrar General of the Gauhati High Court on April 7, 2025, wherein he stated that he had filed two contempt cases before the court against certain advocates for allegedly committing contempt against the Gauhati High Court and its judges, specifically naming Justice Suman Shyam. As he was pursuing these contempt cases in his capacity as Advocate General, he had requested that no matters be listed before Justice Suman Shyam to avoid any potential controversy in the future.

"“This is for your kind information that I have filed two contempt cases before this Hon'ble Court alleging contempt of Hon'ble Gauhati High Court and its Judges, particularly naming Hon'ble Mr. Justice Suman Shyam by some advocates of our High Court. As I am moving the said two contempt cases as Advocate General, I hereby request you not to list any matter before said Hon'ble Mr. Justice Suman Shyam, so as to avoid any controversy in future," he wrote in the letter.

His clarification aims to dispel any misinterpretations regarding the ongoing legal proceedings.