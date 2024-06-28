Devotees Protest Mismanagement at Kamakhya Temple, Block Roads in Protest

Just two days after the doors of the sacred Kamakhya Temple opened for devotees, uproar erupted among the devotees visiting the temple owing to mismanagement by the authorities.
According to sources, a chaotic situation erupted at the temple premises after devotees resorted to protest against the temple authorities.
The incident unfolded after the devotees complained that they were unable to secure a darshan of Maa Kamakhya even after three consecutive days.
Allegations have also been leveled against the authorities for not providing tickets to the devotees. They have also accused the authorities of prioritizing VIP tickets over regular devotees.
Further, the temple staff has also demanded a huge sum of money for a darshan, alleged the frustrated devotees.
Following this, the situation escalated to physical altercations with the police as devotees blocked the roads in protest.