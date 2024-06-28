Assam CM: Kamakhya Temple Corridor Construction Hinges on IIT Guwahati Approval

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified that construction on the proposed Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor will not commence without due clearance from IIT Guwahati.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma emphasized that Larsen & Toubro has been tasked with the project, and plans have been submitted to IIT Guwahati for approval. He indicated that physical work may start within 2-3 months if IIT Guwahati provides the necessary clearance.
Addressing public concerns about the corridor, Sarma reassured that the project enjoys public support and will be completed within a 2-year timeframe. He clarified that the term "corridor" simply refers to a road and that the project will involve basic construction activities like roof sheeting without major changes.
Previously, the Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court that construction will not begin until IIT Guwahati completes a thorough review of the blueprint and conducts essential hydrological and geological studies. The Public Works Department (Buildings and National Highway) affirmed in an affidavit that they are proceeding to execute an MoU for scrutinizing the construction drawings under IIT Guwahati's supervision.