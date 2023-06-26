Devotees Seek Blessings After Main Door of Kamakhya Temple Reopens

A large number of devotees sought blessing from Maa Kamakhya after the main door of the temple reopened on Monday after Nivritti ceremonies at the Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati.
The main door of the Kamakhya Temple reopened today after a four-day-long Ambubachi Mela concluded today.
On June 22, the temple’s door was closed for three days and three nights after the Pravitti ceremonies.
The Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu fair held in Kamakhya Temple to celebrate the yearly menstruation course of Goddess Kamakhya.
The state government and Kamakhya Temple management committee made arrangements for this year’s Ambubachi Mela.
The government converted the Pandu port camp into a shelter for the pilgrims. With a capacity to host up to 15,000 people, the camp provided essential amenities such as hygienic food, proper sanitation facilities, and bathing arrangements.