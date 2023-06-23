Thousands Flock to Kamakhya Temple As Ambubachi Mela Begins

Thousands of pilgrims have thronged to Kamakhya temple in Guwahati atop Nilachal Hills to celebrate the annual historic Ambubachi Mela which commenced from Thursday midnight.

The Pravritti began at 2.30 am on Thursday. The temple door was closed for devotees from Friday morning and it will reopen on Monday morning (June 26).

As the four-day festivities begin to celebrate the sacred event, the Assam government has made arrangements of accommodating pilgrims.



Devotees, both young and old, traversed long distances to participate in the festivities, seeking blessings and spiritual solace. As the vibrant sounds of dhols (drums) and mantras resonated through the air, the atmosphere brimmed with fervour and devotion.



