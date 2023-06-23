Thousands Flock to Kamakhya Temple As Ambubachi Mela Begins

Thousands of pilgrims have thronged to Kamakhya temple in Guwahati atop Nilachal Hills to celebrate the annual historic Ambubachi Mela which commenced from Thursday midnight.
The Pravritti began at 2.30 am on Thursday. The temple door was closed for devotees from Friday morning and it will reopen on Monday morning (June 26).
As the four-day festivities begin to celebrate the sacred event, the Assam government has made arrangements of accommodating pilgrims.
Devotees, both young and old, traversed long distances to participate in the festivities, seeking blessings and spiritual solace. As the vibrant sounds of dhols (drums) and mantras resonated through the air, the atmosphere brimmed with fervour and devotion.
The Kamakhya temple, the epicenter of the Ambubachi Mela, stood majestically atop the Nilachal Hill, beckoning the faithful.
The government converted the Pandu port camp into a shelter for the pilgrims. With a capacity to host up to 15,000 people, the camp provided essential amenities such as hygienic food, proper sanitation facilities, and bathing arrangements.
As the Ambubachi Mela begins in full swing, the Guwahati city witnesses an influx of colors, sounds, and spiritual fervor.
Pilgrims clad in vibrant traditional attire make their way up the Nilachal Hill, carrying their hopes, prayers, and reverence. The fragrance of incense and the melodies of devotional songs fill the air, creating an ambience charged with divinity.
As the Ambubachi Mela continues to unfold over the next few days, the city of Guwahati remains a magnet for the faithful, drawing them closer to their spiritual beliefs and allowing them to experience the profound sense.