DFO Akhtar Hussain Let Go After Day-Long Interrogation by CM's Vigilance Cell
After a day-long interrogation, the sleuths of the Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Tuesday allowed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akhtar Hussain to go, reports said.
Earlier today, Hussain had appeared before the SVC in connection to a disproportionate assets case. However, he refrained from commenting on anything in front of the media.
Reports said that he is asked to appear before the SVC again in the upcoming days in connection to the case.
Akhtar Hussain is a DFO of the Soil Conservation Department of Assam. As per allegations levelled, the SVC had received information of Hussain accumulating immense property through various corrupt practices. He allegedly constructed multi-storey buildings at different locations with the money he gathered illegally.
Extensive raids were conducted since Monday at the residence of Akhtar Hussain at Sewali Path in Guwahati’s Hatigaon, reports said. Raids were also carried out at the third floor of the Classic Apartment situated at Sijubari in Hatigaon.
Further, it is alleged that besides these, he also owns land and various buildings at Notboma and Saukuchi in Guwahati. Reports also claim that Hussain is also constructing a seven-storey building in Goalpara.
The officers of the CM’s special vigilance cell reportedly seized various documents including bank passbooks, land records, policies and gold ornaments from Hussain’s residence at Sewali Path.
Reportedly, Akhtar Hussain has applied for anticipatory bail in the fear of being arrested by the police.