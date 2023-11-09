Dhaba Illegally Selling Alcohol Raided In Guwahati, 318 Bottles Seized

A total of 318 bottles of alcohol was seized and two people were detained in connection with selling the alcohol illegally without licenses from a dhaba in Guwahati on Thursday.
According to the information received, an operation was carried out by the Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences (BIEO) at a small dhaba operating illegally out of a small temporary shanty.
The operation was carried out in the Garchuk area along the national highway in Guwahati. During the drive, the investigating team came across the alcohol bottles which it said were being stored and distributed illegally from the dhaba.
According to the officials, the dhaba owners did not have the license to store or sell alcohol from their establishment. However, they had flouted the regulations and indulged in the criminal act.
Meanwhile, two people were detained from the scene by the raiding team of officials. They were identified as the owner of the dhaba, Rituraj Basumatary and an employee there, Lakhyadhar Thakuria.
Another person, co-owner of the establishment, identified as Pranjal Bodo, was not present when the officials raided the dhaba.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.