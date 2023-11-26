Dhemaji Woman Found Dead In Guwahati, Probe Launched

In a shocking incident, the mortal remains of a young woman was found at her rented residence in Guwahati's Hengrabari area on Sunday.
Initial reports stated that the woman, who lived in a rented space near Amrit Udyan in the Hengrabari area of the city, was found dead.
Officials informed that the deceased woman was originally from Assam's Dhemaji. Her name is being withheld at the moment.
Dispur Police was informed about the incident and soon reached the scene to recover the body. The police said that they have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the woman was a beautician by profession and was employed at a nearby beauty parlour. She was staying in Guwahati for work for the last year.
A team of forensic department also arrived at the scene of the incident and are collecting evidence. However, it remains unclear as to whether it was a case of murder or suicide.
Further details are awaited.